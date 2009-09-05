Amazon backtracks, returns 'stolen' books

Almost two months on from the issue that threatened to destroy the goodwill building up around e-books, Amazon has offered to return the novels it removed from customers' Kindles without their consent.

According to the New York Times, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has written to people who lost their copies of books such as Orwell's 1984 giving them a choice of a replacement or a $30 (£18) gift certificate.

Notes rolled back too

Anyone opting to get their books back will also be able to restore any notes they made on them using the Kindle's annotation function.

The company initially wirelessly deleted the books when it found it shouldn't have been selling them, as the third-party providing the electronic versions didn't have the correct licence.

Via New York Times