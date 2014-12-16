The Moto 360 has just been treated to its Lollipop update

The Moto 360 may be the most popular Android Wear smartwatch so far, and today it was treated to its Android Lollipop update.

Google announced in November that Android Wear devices would be getting a Lollipop update, and it began arriving in mid-December, bringing with it additional custom watch faces and new smartwatch features.

At the same time Google has launched the Android Wear Watch Face API, letting developers have at it and design their own faces, so expect to see way more very soon.

Besides that the Moto 360's Lollipop update tweaks the UI, adds new easy settings access and different modes for varying light environments, and brings new notification settings.

Looking to the future we'll be keeping an eye out for the Moto 360 2, which could arrive as soon as early 2015.

Via Ubergizmo