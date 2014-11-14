The Asus ZenWatch has found its center at Google Play and Best Buy

The square ZenWatch can compete with its rounder rivals

The Asus ZenWatch is a great-looking smartwatch with nice specs and an affordable price tag, and it's now available through Google Play and Best Buy stores.

Until today we weren't sure when the ZenWatch would launch, so it's a nice surprise to see it for sale out in the wild.

Both Google Play and Best Buy have the Asus smartwatch for just $200 (about £130, AU$230), cheaper than the Moto 360 and LG G Watch R.

At this time the ZenWatch is in stock and shipping within a couple of business days, so if you want to get your zen on now is the time to pick one up.

Get your zen on

The Asus ZenWatch has a 1.63-inch display, metal frame and leather strap, and it's powered by a Snapdragon 400 chip.

The ZenWatch also uses Asus's ZenUI Android Wear overlay to introduce smart gestures, a "find my phone" feature and more that set it apart from rivals.

Smartwatch competition is heating up, but nice specs, attractive design and an affordable price make the Asus ZenWatch a viable contender.

