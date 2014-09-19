Sony's Google Glass rival will be on sale by end of March 2015

With Apple finally in the wearables game, it'll be no surprise to see other companies betting big (or in most cases, bigger) on this category in the coming months. The smartwatch has been a burgeoning area, but so far only Google and Oculus have taken a shot at head-worn tech.

But now Sony wants in on the fun, and it hopes that its SmartEyeglass will be the golden ticket. The company is now releasing the software development kit for the wearable with an eye to have hardware kits available for developers to purchase by the end of March.

The device, first flaunted at CES 2014, overlays information onto its lenses, giving notifications, directions, and other Glass-like information to the wearer. The problem is that it looks pretty ridiculous, at least in its current form.

Head turner

Sony's SmartEyeglass is packed with sensors, including a gyroscope, an accelerometer, ambient light sensor and a 3MP camera.

It'll be compatible with phones running Android 4.1 or later, though you'll need at least Android 4.3 to use the camera's video function.

It might not be enough to pull Sony out of its financial quandary, but it'll certainly get heads turning - for better or for worse.

You can see it in action below.

Google Glass: the TechRadar review