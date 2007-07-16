New Pure DAB radio has green credentials

The Pure Siesta clock radio offers DAB and FM reception for the knock-down price of £50

DAB radio specialist Pure has just launched the Pure Siesta, a compact DAB/FM clock radio. It's one of Pure's cheapest models too, yours for only £49.99.

Cheap DAB radio

Despite a sub-£50 price tag, the Pure Siesta doesn't cut too many technical corners. There are three independent alarm settings; an auto-dimming display; plus Intellitext support for those DAB stations (like Radio 5 Live) that support embedded text information.

The Siesta also features a mini-USB connection to support future upgrades, such as DAB Plus.

Pure is bigging up the Siesta's green credentials as well. Part of Pure's EcoPlus range, the Siesta has a standby power consumption of less than 1W. The packaging the unit is shipped in is made from a minimum of 70 per cent recycled material. While the manual is printed with soya-based ink on recycled paper.

Al Gore would be ecstatic, but only up to a point. It's worth pointing out that Pure doesn't specify how much power the Siesta uses when it is switched on. We've previously reported that DAB radios consume, on average, four times as much power as an FM radio.

The Pure Siesta is available now in either black, charcoal or silver (pictured). The full specifications are listed below.

Specifications: Digital radio with full Band III, L-Band and FM reception. ETS 300 401 compliant and capable of decoding all DAB transmission modes 1-4 up to and including 256 kbps. Future upgrade supported for DAB Plus.

Frequency ranges: DAB Band III 174-240 MHz, DAB L-Band 1452-1491 MHz and FM 87.5-108 MHz.

Speaker: Full-range 3-inch drive unit. 1.7W RMS amplifier. Active speaker equalization filter.

Input connectors: 5.5V DC power adaptor socket (230V supplied). Mini USB connector for product upgrades.

Output connectors: 3.5mm stereo output for headphones.

Controls: Power on/standby, volume /-, snooze, menu, DAB/FM, sleep, alarm, preset, tune/select, select /-.

Presets: 8 DAB and 8 FM presets.

LCD display: LCD display with 16 x 2 characters, plus additional function icons (volume, alarms, signal strength, source selected, RDS and DAB) and large clock. Features autodimming backlight.

Mains power supply: 230V AC to 5.5V DC external power adapter.

Approvals: CE marked. Compliant with the EMC and Low Voltage Directives (89/336/EEC and 73/23/EEC).

Dimensions (mm): 170 wide x 145 deep x 62 high.

Warranty: Two years.