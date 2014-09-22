Oculus reportedly developing a 'Zelda-esque' videogame for Gear VR

The Samsung Gear VR finally brings everyone into the virtual reality fold, but it's going to need more than a head-mounted Galaxy Note 4 to work.

IGN reports CTO John Carmack and the rest of the Oculus team are working on a third-person dungeon crawler tentatively entitled "VR Quest." Carmack described the game at Oculus Connect 2014 conference as being "Legend of Zelda-esque."

Most likely this means gamers will head out into a vast virtual world with tasks likely centering around collecting items and conquering dungeons.

There's not a lot of concrete information surrounding VR Quest, and even the title could change before it's released. However, the big takeaway here is Oculus VR itself is developing a new game on its own to ensure the Gear VR takes off.

Phablet not included

We got some face time with the Gear VR and the technology looks just as promising as the Oculus Rift.

This shouldn't really come as a surprise as the Gear VR uses a Galaxy Note 4 as its display. The Oculus Rift happens to rely on two Galaxy Note 3 displays positioned next to each other.

Unlike the Oculus Rift though, Gear VR isn't being developed solely for games. Instead the Samsung headset will allow users to immerse themselves in other types of interactive experiences such as watching a Cirque De Soleil fly over around them.

Samsung has yet to announce a release date for the Gear VR but the Korean electronics firm let loose it will cost $200 (about £120, AU$215). This doesn't including the price of the Galaxy Note 4. As for the Rift, Oculus' co-founders hope to sell the consumer model for between $200 and $400 (around £120/AU$215 and £245/AU$430).