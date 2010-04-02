NVidia denies rumour of Tegra 2 tablet delays

Rumours of issues with latest Nvidia Tegra technology might lead to new tablet PC delays

Nvidia has moved quickly to deny rumours of a delay of all projects based on the new second-gen Tegra chipset.

The rumour emerged on Slashgear.com, with a report claiming that they had heard from a trusted source that all projects based on the Tegra 2 chip have been delayed and were not expected to arrive on the market before late August 2010.

This suggests that new tablet PCs from the likes of Asus, ICD and Notion Ink would be delayed till later in the year.

Serious issues?

The newest Tegra has "some serious issues" when it comes to stability, says the same un-named source, leaving tablet manufacturers waiting for Nvidia to solve the issues.

However, Nvidia has responded claiming that the rumors aren't true, and that "everything's on track" with Tegra. Stay tuned for updates.

Via Slashgear.com