iWatch apps from Facebook and others could be ready for impending reveal

What would we do without Facebook on our iWatches?

It's hard to imagine that the original iPhone launched without support for third-party apps, and the iWatch reportedly won't have that problem.

The Apple wearable is expected to debut at the same September 9 event during which the iPhone 6 will show its face, and when it does it will most likely already have support from major app makers.

That's thanks to the fact that these important entities, including Facebook and others, have already been given access to the iWatch's software development kit, according to 9 to 5 Mac.

The site spoke with two sources in the know who added that the iWatch will also have its own App Store.

Ahead of the curve

For now the sources couldn't say whether this App Store will be a full-fledged app accessed from the iWatch itself, or simply a new section of the existing App Store.

In any case it will be populated with apps from Facebook and other "high-profile social network and services companies" who already have iOS apps available.

However these companies reportedly only gained access to the pre-release version of the iWatch SDK recently, so the apps we see on September 9 may only be early or unfinished versions, especially if the iWatch doesn't launch until 2015.

As an aside this same report says Facebook is almost done with its iOS 8 app refresh, which means other developers likely are as well.