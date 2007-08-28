Trending

TV shows finally arrive on iTunes UK

By MP3 players  

28 US TV programmes available for £1.89 per episode

Hit US TV programmes like Lost, Grey's Anatomy and South Park have finally arrived on the UK version of Apple iTunes Store, months after the US got the same content.

A total of 28 TV shows from ABC, Disney, MTV and Paramount are all available to buy for £1.89 each. The full listing is given below:

  • Disney's ABC Studios' dramas and comedy-dramas: Lost, Desperate Housewives, Grey's Anatomy, Ugly Betty, Commander in Chief and Nightstalker;
  • Disney Channel's renowned children's programming including Jake Long: American Dragon, Kim Possible, That's So Raven, The Suite Life of Zack and Cody and Playhouse Disney titles Handy Manny, Little Einsteins and Mickey Mouse Clubhouse;
  • MTV's reality favourites Pimp My Ride, Barrio 19, Bam's Unholy Union, Laguna Beach, and My Sweet Sixteen;

  • Nickelodeon children's programming Avatar: The Legend of Aang, Drake and Josh, Dora the Explorer, Genie in the House and SpongeBob SquarePants; and
  • Paramount Comedy hits South Park, Comedy Blue, Jongleurs Unleashed: Part I, That 70's Show and The World Stands Up.

The TV programmes arrive just in time for the next generation of iPods that are set to be revealed at a special event on Wednesday 5th September.

See more MP3 players news