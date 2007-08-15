Motion-sensitive iPod speakers from Logitech

Logitech today added two new products to its Apple iPod range. The Logitech Pure-Fi Anywhere is a great travel companion for you and your Apple iPod, while the Logitech Pure-Fi Dream will brighten up your bedroom.

The Logitech Pure-Fi Anywhere speakers for Apple iPods are essentially a beefed up version of the Logitech mm50 portable speakers. They have a redesigned, wireless remote control and an improved travelling case which holds the speakers, a power adapter and the remote control.

There's also a battery life indicator on the supplied 10-hour rechargeable battery so that you know when to recharge the speakers. When an Apple iPod is connected, the Logitech Pure-Fi Anywhere will play music and recharge the iPod's battery at the same time.

Dream, for the bedroom

The second addition, the Logitech Pure-Fi Dream bedroom music system, is a "premium bedroom audio system" with new motion and light-sensing technology. It automatically lights up when you wave your hand over the top of the speaker.

When you're finished, the buttons dim to save the battery. There's also a built-in digital AM/FM radio and a dual alarm with battery backup to complete the bedroom package.

The Logitech Pure-Fi Dream features 3/4-inch high-definition, soft-dome tweeters and 3-inch high-power, long-throw woofers. It will access all your Apple iPod playlists and radio stations. Twenty-four presets are available; six Apple iPod playlists, six AM radio stations and 12 FM radio stations.

The Logitech Pure-Fi Anywhere speakers will go on sale from September for £100, while the Logitech Pure-Fi Dream will be available from October for £180.