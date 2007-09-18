11th UK Apple Store comes to Solihull

There are now 11 official Apple Stores in the UK - the latest opens in Solihull this weekend

Apple is set to open its 11th UK Apple Store in Solihull this weekend.

The new Apple Store opens at the Solihull Touchwood Centre this Saturday, 22 September, at 9am.

Local Apple fanboys are likely to queue up well in advance, as the first customers to the store will give the first 1,000 people through the doors a free Apple T-shirt. Visitors to the store during the opening weekend - stretching until Monday evening at 6pm - can enter a draw to win a digital lifestyle collection. The prize includes a black Apple MacBook and an Apple iPod nano.

Free in-store training sessions on Apple software applications such as iLife, iWork, Aperture and Logic Express will be held over the first week.

Apple's other UK stores are located in Birmingham, Bluewater, Glasgow, Kingston, London (2), Manchester (2), Sheffield and Southampton.