Apple unveils iPod touch 5th Generation

Apple has taken the wraps off a new iPod Touch, which will launch in both black and white.

It offers Retina Display, and will launch running iOS 5 which means you'll get a host of delicious new goodies to play with.

These include iCloud, Apple's Cloud storage/syncing system and iMessage for realtime chat among reams of other features.

The new iPod Touch also offers HD video playback, a gyroscope and FaceTime all cased in its ultra-thin design.

The new iPod Touch UK release date is set for October 12, and it will launch in 8GB, 32GB and 64GB iterations.

No word on UK pricing yet, but US pricing will be $199, $299 and $399 respectively.