LG Optimus Pad confirmed: specs detailed

Update: You can now read our full LG Optimus Pad review

LG has officially announced the arrival of the LG Optimus Pad at its Mobile World Congress 2011 press conference in Barcelona.

It has been one of the worst-kept secrets of MWC 2011 so far, but it is nice to see the LG Optimus Pad has finally been shown off in an official capacity.

The LG Optimus Pad was confirmed to be at the phone show in Barcelona back in early February, though details were still hard to come by.

One-handed play

LG has said about the 3D tablet: "The LG Optimus Pad sets a new standard for tablets by utilising an 8.9-inch display in a form factor that's comfortable to use one-handed.

"With a 15:9 aspect ratio and Full HD 1080p decoding, the LG Optimus Pad offers users an immersive multimedia environment on a 1280x768 WXGA resolution widescreen display."

The release also notes – as we already knew – that the device sports Honeycomb, runs on a 1GHz Nvidia Tegra 2 dual-core processor and has a built-in 3D camera.

LG has listed other LG Optimus Pad specs as: 8.9-inch diagonally and 149.4-mm horizontally, 1 GHz Dual Core CPU of Nvidia Tegra chip, 1080p Full HD decoding.

TechRadar will be bringing you an LG Optimus Pad hands on later today and we are currently trying to sniff out a UK release date for the 3D tablet.