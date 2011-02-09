HTC Flyer to come with Android 2.3?

Enough rumours, will the real HTC tablet please stand up?

It's all gone a bit quiet on the HTC tablet front, but the latest rumour circulating says that the Taiwanese company has had to put a bit of a rush on production in order to get it out the door.

According to the rumours in the Economic Daily News report, HTC is determined to meet a Q1 release date and, we hope, a Mobile World Congress reveal.

Rather than holding out for Android 3.0, the HTC Flyer is said to be coming with Gingerbread (Android 2.3) complete with a new version of HTC Sense (Sensation, perhaps?).

Not the kind of flier they hand out for free

The 7-inch Flyer will then see two follow-up tablets released later in the year, probably with the tablet-centric Honeycomb OS on board.

Specs relating to the tablet were leaked last month and told us to expect a 7-inch slate with Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and a front-mounted camera.

We'll be sorely disappointed not to see the HTC Flyer – or an HTC tablet by any other name – make its debut at Mobile World Congress next week.

Via SlashGeaand Economic Daily News