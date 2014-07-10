Still drooling over the Moto 360? Here's another video for you to gobble up

Motorola's taking its sweet, sweet time with the Moto 360 - you know, the smartwatch that everyone really cares about - and while it might not be the saviour of our wrists, we're damn excited to give it a chance.

And Moto knows it, which is probably why it's torturing us with yet another teaser video. This one explains a bit more about why the company decided to make a smartwatch in the first place, while offering a couple more glimpses at that lovely round face.

"It's super comfortable," says product lead Lio Ron. But more importantly, it's "classical". It sure is. Check it out below.