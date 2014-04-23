Google Glass just lost its biggest fan

Google Glass is controversial to say the least, but when its biggest advocate jumps ship you know that times are truly bad.

Robert Scoble, the man who once wore Glass in the shower and just had to show us, has become self-aware. And, as with all of life's greatest revelations, Scoble's came just moments before a Skrillex gig at Coachella.

"Two guys were talking next to me," said Scoble. "One said 'I want to get away from the Google Glass guys.' I turn around and there are two guys wearing Glass.

"Google does have a problem here. I haven't worn mine at all this weekend," he admitted. "Google has launched this product poorly."

More blips!

Blips: the future of irreverent news, today