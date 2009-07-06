Apple's new iPod range to get cameras?

If the latest Apple rumours turn out to be true, most of the company's iPod range – including iPod touch, iPod nano and iPod classic – could well be getting a video camera upgrade when Apple announces the new ranges later this year.

The speculation has emerged from an unnamed Apple source over on TechCrunch, which states that Apple is preparing to upgrade nearly every iPod (iPod shuffle excepted!) with its affordable video cameras.

"One of our sources in Asia say that Apple has placed an order for a massive number of camera modules of the type that they include in the iPhone," reports TechCrunch.

The report adds: "No wonder the video camera market is shaking in its collective boots…" And continues: "These are inexpensive cameras, in the $10 range. And the size of the order, our source says, means they can only be used for one thing - the iPods."

"Everything but the Shuffle may have a camera in it soon," says TechCrunch's source.

Next logical step

"With handheld devices becoming increasingly feature-rich and the iPod being capable of video playback and picture viewing, an in-built camera would seem the next logical step," said Ian Osborne, Reviews Editor over on MacFormat magazine, commenting on the latest iPod camera rumours.

It would be no real surprise for a new iPod touch to feature video recording when Apple announces its latest device later in 2009. However, if almost every new iPod on the shelf features video recording, the impact on the market will be immense.

The rumours are also given a little more credence by the fact that MacRumours has noticed a few mock-up pics of new iPod touch and iPod nano cases, featuring noticeable 'camera holes'.

