Wouldn't you know, the Apple iWatch is supposedly already in production

So we've finally reached the 'gone into production' stage for Apple iWatch rumours.

The China Times reports Apple has started building a small sample of the heavily anticipated wrist accoutrement ahead of a potential launch in the second half of 2014.

Interestingly the report also claims the company has developed new tech that will allow components to sit within in system-in-package modules (SiPS), rather than Printed Circuit Boards.

This would mean the internal hardware would take up less space, allowing Apple to miniaturise the tech.

Nike in on the act?

iWatch speculation has reached fever pitch in the last couple of weeks, amid rumours Nike is in on the act and that the wearable may be more of a fitness wristband as opposed to a standard smartwatch.

The sportswear giant has reportedly laid off the majority of the team working on its FuelBand hardware and continues to talk up the prospect of growing its long and fruitful partnership with Apple.

The iWatch or whatever it turns out to be called is rumoured to feature a host of health-centric sensors, an improved pedometer and Healthbook (a rumoured iOS 8 wellness app) integration.

Could we see an iWatch announcement at WWDC 2014 in June? It's seeming more and more likely.

