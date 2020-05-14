Popular VPN jumps on WireGuard bandwagon

VyprVPN is the latest VPN provider to add WireGuard to its Android, iOS, Mac and Windows apps with the release of the VyprVPN 4.0 beta.

WireGuard is a new VPN protocol, built by Edge Security's founder Jason A. Donenfeld, which uses state-of-the-art cryptography to provide users with the highest level of privacy, security and speed. VyprVPN is so excited about this new protocol that the company believes it “will ultimately become the default protocol for all users”.

Another one of WireGuard's advantages over existing VPN protocols is the fact that it contains far less code that OpenVPN or IPSec. While OpenVPN is made up of 100,000 lines of code, WireGuard has only 4,000 lines of code and this makes it much easier for security experts to review and audit for vulnerabilities.

VyprVPN 4.0 beta

In a blog post, director of product at VyprVPN, Tucker Stern explained that mobile users will see a boost in performance and battery life when using WireGuard, saying:

“Mobile users, in particular, should experience a noticeable improvement as soon as they connect! Speaking of, you don’t have to drop your connection when you change your network to or from mobile so you’re always connected and secured.”

The addition of WireGuard to VyprVPN means that users will be able to establish a connection more quickly than ever and enjoy both faster upload and download speeds. All of the company's global servers also support the new protocol so users will always have a completely private connection and VyprVPN's publicly audited, no-log policy provides an additional level of protection.

Since WireGuard is open source, the protocol will be continually improved by the VPN developer community and according to Stern, VyprVPN's development team is also prepared to quickly respond to WireGuard updates so that its users can continue to benefit from the latest advancements.