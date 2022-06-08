Pokémon Go’s next big thing is Pikachu wearing a hat

Audio player loading…

Pokémon Go is teaming up with its tabletop counterpart for a crossover event that will roll out a handful of new features to the mobile game.

The Pokémon Trading Card Game is receiving a Pokémon Go-themed expansion set this July, bringing several of Niantic’s AR pocket monsters to physical cards. According to a blog post (opens in new tab), Pokémon Go will be running a crossover event from June 16 to June 30 to coincide with the release, and will debut a handful of new releases for the mobile game.

Chief among them is a new version of Pikachu. The electric mouse will soon be found in the wild wearing a hat. It’s not just any hat, either, but a Pokémon TCG hat – which amounts to a blue baseball cap emblazoned with the two crossed Pokémon trading cards on its front. It'll be joined by bug/water type Wimpod and its evolved form Golisopod, who will also be making their debuts.

(Image credit: Niantic)

Challenge accepted

Six collection challenges will go live during the event, tasking you with catching specific pocket monsters that are part of the upcoming Pokémon TCG: Pokémon Go expansion set. The challenges will be of varying difficulties, and reward you with XP, Lures, Incubators, and the chance to encounter Venasuar, Blastoise, Meltan, and Charizard – who’s still one of the best fire-type pokémon in Pokémon Go.

An additional three challenges will launch on June 23, and a bunch of time-limited raids will be available throughout. Any Mewtwo that’s caught in its five-star raid during the crossover event will know the Charged Attack Psystrike as an added bonus.

Pokémon Go hasn’t had a slow past few weeks, with its most recent community day going live on May 21. And it won’t slow down for Amazon Prime members. Anyone who’s subscribed to Amazon’s premium service will be able to bag a bunch of freebies over the next couple of months. Don’t expect a hatted Pikachu to be among them, though.