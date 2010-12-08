James Cameron takes Cirque de Soleil 3D

Avatar director James Cameron has signed up to make a new family-friendly 3D movie featuring Cirque du Soleil.

Anybody that has been lucky enough to see Cirque du Soleil live in the flesh will immediately be enthused about the possibility of a 3D movie featuring the team's insane daredevil antics and flamboyant stagecraft.

Reports that Cameron has signed on for the 3D Cirque movie surfaced on Deadline.com, with news that Andrew Adamson will join forces with the Avatar director to produce a 3D movie that promises to be 'a hybrid combining narrative storytelling with Cirque performances that are being captured in 3D from different themed Cirque du Soleil shows in Las Vegas.'

Cameron will be producer on the new 3D film, joined by Reel FX Entertainment's Cary Granat, Aron Warner, Ed Jones and the Cirque de Soleil team.

From 1981's unsettling Piranha II: The Spawning through to The Terminator (1984), Aliens (1986), The Abyss (1989), Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991), Titanic (1997), and, most recently, Avatar (2009), Cameron is one of the most accomplished blockbuster movie directors of the last 30 years.

Cameron is also responsible for co-developing the digital 3-D Fusion Camera System.

Andrew Adamson's CV includes such family classics as Shrek and Shrek 2 for which he received an Academy Award nomination.

Adamson was also director, executive producer, and scriptwriter for the movie adaptation of C. S. Lewis' The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe.

