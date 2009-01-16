NotForZombies wants teenagers' photos

A website site has launched that is aimed at getting British youths who are looking to a career in photography to upload and potentially sell their wares online.

NotForZombies.com has been set up by Reflex Stock, who are hoping that tapping into the youth market will give them access to 'contemporary imagery not found elsewhere on the web.'

"NotForZombies combines the best features of photo-sharing websites with an online marketplace to distribute affordable royalty free imagery," explains managing director Dwyer O'Neill.

Making money

"But the key difference between the site and traditional stock image sites is that users can load their own images and sell them to an international customer base.

"Users can join NotForZombies as contributors and make money by selling creative images, vector art and photography as royalty free stock to a hungry global audience.

"In short NotForZombies is reaching out to a global creative community, encouraging them to break from the crowd, to satisfy their desire for something new and, above all, to pursue their creativity and provide them a platform to showcase their talents - and make money at the same time."

It remains to be seen if the kids of today are willing to sign up and post their most creative efforts, or indeed just why the site isn't for zombies.

Perhaps they're just not contemporary enough.