Two become one with the Nikon D810

The D810 replaces both the D800 and the D800E

Nikon has introduced an upgrade for the D800 which sees a brand new sensor for the D810, along with a very wide native ISO range. Nikon claims that the camera produces the best image quality ever from a Nikon.

It also features an EXPEED 4 image processor, and the same 51 point AF module as the top of the range D4S.

Nikon says that the new camera is a result of consulting with professional photographers over which features they would like to see improved, including speed of shooting, ISO versatility and the minimization of internal vibrations for more stable shooting.

The camera's new sensor features 36.3 million pixels - this should make it better for resolving detail. According to Nikon, while the D800E used a weak version of an anti-aliasing (AA) filter, the D810 features no AA filter at all so detail resolution should be higher than the D800E.

Sensitive

A new ultra wide native ISO range is perhaps the key headline feature though. For the first time, the range starts at 64, for cleaner images in bright light. The native range stretches all the way up to ISO 12800, but it can be expanded down to ISO 32 and up to ISO 51200.

Full HD video recording is of course included at frame rates of 50p/60p with Nikon claiming reduced noise, moire and false color in video files.

Another new feature is the second generation Picture Control System, which gives you control over sharpening, contrast, brightness, hue, clarity and saturation, both before and after shooting.

Topping off the list of specs is a 3.2 inch, 1229k dot color tuned LCD screen, 7fps shooting, and Live View split-screen zoom.

The Nikon D810 price will be £2699, approx $US 4,583, approx $AU 4,879 and it will be available from 17 July.