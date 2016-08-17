The Nikon D3400 was made for instant image sharing addicts

2016 has been a banner year for Nikon since kicking it off with not one, but two professional cameras, the Nikon D500 and Nikon D5. Now the Japanese imaging company is filling out its portfolio with the Nikon D3400, an updated DSLR meant for aspiring shooters.

The crop-sensor body comes equipped with a 24.2-megapixel CMOS sensor and Expeed 4 processing engine. If these specs sound familiar, that's because they're exactly the same as its predecessor, the Nikon D3300. The similarities don't end there, as both cameras share the same 5fps continuous shooting speed and 11-point autofocus system.

However, what's different this time around is improved auto white balance performance, better low-light image quality and an expanded 100-25,600 ISO range. The biggest feature is easily Nikon's Snapbridge, which utilizes an always-on Bluetooth mode first introduced with the Nikon D500 to make image transferring to smartphones an effortless process.

Overall it's a fairly disappointing update compared to Nikon D5500, which replaced the Nikon D5300 as the company's first ever touch-controlled DSLR. But if you're in the market for your first DSLR and simply love sharing instantly, the Nikon D3400 is alluring with a $649 (£489.99) price when kitted with the AF-P DX 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6G VR lens.

Nikon also plans to offer its latest beginner DLSR in a two lens kit that includes the aforementioned AF-P DX 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6G VR and new AF-P DX 70-300mm f/4.5-6.3G ED VR for $999 (about £770, AU$1,300).