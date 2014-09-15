Sony widens its horizons with new full-frame Zeiss lens

Sony has introduced a new lens for its range of E-Mount full-frame cameras in the shape of a 16-35mm f/4 FE Zeiss lens.

The new lens is designed to complement the existing 24-70 and 70-200mm zoom lenses which are available for Sony's E-mount full-frame bodies including the A7, the A7R and the A7S.

You can also use the lens with the APS-C sensor cameras in Sony's range, but a crop factor of 1.5x will be applied giving an equivalent focal length of 24-52.5mm, making it a good choice as a walk around lens.

The lens design features five aspherical lens elements, including one large AA (advanced aspherical) element and three ED glass elements. This is to help achieve sharp corner-to-corner resolution and sharpness while keeping distortion and aberration to a minimum.

Contrast

It also features T* coating on optical surfaces in order to minimise ghosting and flare while boosting contrast, clarity and depth for landscapes and strongly backlit scenes.

Throughout the focal length, the lens features a constant f/4 maximum aperture, while it also features optical steady shot in-lens image stabilisation to assist with low light shooting without needing to boost the ISO setting.

The lens is also dust and moisture resistant, just like the A7 range of cameras.

The Sony 16-35mm f/4 FE Zeiss lens price has yet to be confirmed, but it will be available to buy from November.