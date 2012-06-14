Schneider announces new 14mm Micro Four Thirds lens

The first Micro Four Thirds lens from German manufacturer Schneider Kreuznach has been announced

Premium lens manufacturer Schneider Kreuznach has introduced a new optic and has promised there are more to come in the future.

The first lens to be revealed for the Micro Four Thirds mount is the 14mm f.2.0 Super Angulon lens.

It will be made in Germany, and is likely to compete against 12mm f/2.0 Olympus lens which was announced last year and also features a premium build quality.

Panasonic also has a wide-angle lens in the shape of its 14mm f/2.5 optic, which as a pancake lens is a lot smaller and sleeker.

Specs

The Schneider lens has autofocusing and also comes with nano coatings on the elements. Little more is known about the lens, which was announced at the company's annual press conference.

It is thought that the lens will be in stock by early 2013, with two more Micro Four Thirds lenses thought to be unveiled by then.

Schneider is also thought to be considering manufacturing an E-mount version of the 14mm lens for Sony NEX cameras.

The Schneider Kreuznach 14mm f/2.0 lens price is thought to be around $1900 (£1200).

via MirrorlessRumors