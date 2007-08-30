Panasonic's 8.1-megapixel marvels

Panasonic has announced two 8.1-megapixel cameras at IFA 2007, the Lumix DMC-FX55 and DMC-FX33. Each have a 3.6x wide angle optical zoom, and a 2-inch and 2.5-inch screen respectively.

Both also feature what Panasonic calls an 'Intelligent Image Stabilisation system'. Quite how you can have image stabilisation without it being intelligent in some way is a different matter.

The cameras detect the light condition and automatically boost the LCD backlighting by 40 per cent when shooting outdoors in bright sunshine. They boost signals 4.5x when shooting in low light.

The DMC-FX55 will be available in silver, black and pink; the FX33 in silver, black, blue, brown, pink and white.