Panasonic reveals latest CSC with Wi-Fi and NFC

Panasonic's new CSC also features Wi-Fi and NFC like the GF6

Panasonic has launched its latest compact system camera - or DSLM (Digital Single Lens Mirrorless) - the Lumix G6.

Revealed roughly a year after its predecessor, the Panasonic G5, it uses the same 16.05 million-pixel sensor but features a new Venus engine which boosts sensitivity settings up to ISO 25,600.

Further improvements have also been made to the autofocus system with "Accurate AF" and "Low Light AF" now included. Panasonic is aiming to be the industry's number one for focusing in low light.

The new Venus engine also facilitates the Panasonic G6's rapid burst shooting capability, which has been boosted to 7fps in full resolution. The camera is capable of shooting at 5fps in AF tracking mode.

A new 24p video mode has been added for a "filmic" effect when capturing full HD videos. It can also output in both AVCHD progressive and MP4 formats.

Another improvement has been made to the electronic viewfinder, which is now an OLED viewfinder. This promises to be both brighter and faster than traditional LCD finders.

Touchy-feely

On the back of the camera is a one million dot, free-angle 3-inch electro static touchpad which allows for touch focusing and touch to fire the shutter. Like with the G5, TouchPad AF enables you to use the LCD screen to focus, even while using the viewfinder.

The G6 is Panasonic's second camera to feature inbuilt Wi-Fi and NFC, after the GF6 was announced earlier this month. This allows for instant communication between smartphones and tablets to control the camera remotely as well as share images online.

Panasonic says that previous generations of the camera, the Panasonic G5 and the Panasonic G3, will remain on sale throughout 2013 to give consumers a greater degree of choice.

The Panasonic G6 price will be £629/US$958/AU$934 (including 14-142mm kit lens). It will be available from the end of May.