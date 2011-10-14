Panasonic Launches Lumix competition

There are cameras, prints and more up for grabs in this year's LUMIX Awards

Panasonic has announced the launch of the 2011/12 LUMIX Award digital photo competition, with the theme, 'Life is a stage'.

Amateur and semi-professional digital photographers are invited to submit funny, heart-warming, or colourful photos of people, places, and events that dramatise the world around them. The most exceptional and creative entries will win LUMIX cameras, and the overall winner will be displayed at one of Panasonic's top European events next year.

Participants may enter one photo per month between now and 31 March, 2012. Visitors to the LUMIX Award website will have the opportunity to vote for their favourite images of the month. The most popular of these will be passed to the LUMIX Award's jury, an independent panel of professional photographers, filmmakers and creative directors, which will include Robert Grischek, Sodja Zupanc Lotker and Enrico Martino. The jury will select the monthly winners and the overall Grand Prize winners, which will be announced at the end of the competition.

LUMIX Award prizes

Grand Prize winner

The best single digital photo will win the photographer a LUMIX DMC-GF3, Panasonic's smallest and lightest interchangeable lens LUMIX G system camera, with a LUMIX G X VARIO 14-42mm lens. In addition, the photo will be displayed at a future Panasonic event.

Second place

The second best digital photo will win the photographer a LUMIX DMC-TZ20, Panasonic's versatile compact camera with Full HD video recording and built-in GPS.

Third place

The third best digital photo will win the photographer a LUMIX DMC-FT3, Panasonic's shockproof, waterproof and dustproof compact camera with Full HD video recording and built-in GPS.

Monthly winner

The monthly winners will receive a quality Plexiglass print of their entry

Visit the LUMIX Award competition website for more information.