Olympus launches super-slim cameras

All three FE-series digital cameras use the same 0.7-inch thick chassis

Even budget digital cameras come stacked with clever features these days – witness the arrival of the FE-3000, FE3010 and 12 megapixel FE-5010 from Olympus.

All three of the Olympus FE-series cameras slide in below the $200 price point in the US (UK pricing TBA). Among their talents, they boast Image Stabilisation and Advanced Face Detection technologies, plus VGA video recording modes.

Intelligent photography

The Olympus FE-series digital cameras also feature 'Intelligent Auto'. This mode enables each camera to identify the scene being photographed (I.e. Portrait, Landscape, Night + Portrait, Macro or Sports) and to automatically adjust the settings for the best quality results.

The FE-3000 is a 10 megapixel model, 0.7-inches thick with a 3x Optical Zoom, 16 shooting modes and a 2.7-inch LCD. Light blue, black and silver models will be available in January, priced at $139.99 (£92).

The FE-3010 builds upon the specification of the FE-3000 above, but boosts the resolution to 12 megapixels and the shooting modes to 19. Magenta, black and silver models will be available in March, priced at $149.99 (£98).

Advanced Face Detection

With the FE-5010, Olympus has crammed even more technology into the camera's slim chassis. Dual Image Stabilisation aims to eliminate blur from shaking hands or moving subjects. While a TruePic III Image Processor ensures incredible image clarity.

The FE-5010 also boasts a 5x Optical Zoom, 2.7-inch LCD, 18 shooting modes and Advanced Face Detection. What's so 'advanced' about it? The software can track up to 16 faces at once, making it ideal for group shots.

A 'Smile Shot' feature is also included, which fires off three consecutive shots when it detects that your subject is cracking anything resembling a photogenic grin.

The FE-5010 is available in January, priced at $189.99 (£125) and in natty plum, navy blue and black versions.