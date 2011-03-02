Olympus beefs up with 'indestructible' TOUGH TG-810

Olympus will release what it claims is the world's first 100kg crushproof camera in the TOUGH TG-810.
With a late March release date, the Olympus TOUGH TG-810 boasts in addition to its crushproof design, a lens and port technology that Olympus claims makes it waterproof to 10m, shockproof from a height of 2m and freezeproof to -10 C. It also has a three-sensor GPS & Electronic Compass a built-in manometer to make sure users don't dive too deep.
The 14-megapixel, 5x wide optical zoom (28-140mm equivalent) TOUGH-TG-810 also features a 3D shooting mode and 720p HD movie capability, along with four underwater scene modes, Beauty Mode for hiding blemishes, in-camera Panorama mode, a range of Magic Filters for adding effects to movies and still images and Face Detection and Shadow Adjustment Technology.
The TOUGH-TG-810, which boasts a 3in, 920,000-dot LCD and Dual Image Stabilisation, is available in black and silver and priced £269.99.
OLYMPUS TOUGH TG-810 Specs
Toughness
• Crushproof* up to the world-record weight of 100kg
• Waterproof* to 10m, shockproof* to 2m and freezeproof* to -10∞C for worry-free use anytime anywhere
• Metal lens barrier for extra-tough lens protection
• Sliding double lock mechanism for optimum protection of battery, card slots and ports
• Water-repellent and scratch-resistant double seal technology
• Built-in manometer for checking depth underwater
• GPS & Electronic Compass with unique three-sensor technology for orientation and key information at a glance
• Improved TAP Control Mode for controlling the camera by tapping or tilting the body, ideal when wearing gloves
Image Quality
• Four underwater scene modes, including i-Underwater Snapshot (with the camera set to i-Auto) for worry-free underwater shooting
• 5x wide optical zoom (28-140mm**) for shooting flexibility
• 3D photo shooting mode for striking stills
• Dual Image Stabilisation for reducing blur with fast-moving shots
• TruePic III+ processor for ideal colour reproduction and low noise
• 720p HD Movie with sound for capturing movies in excellent quality
• 14 Megapixels for high-quality full-size movies, stills and prints
• ISO 80 to 1600
• Magic Filters for adding creative effects to HD movies and/or stills: Punk, Pop Art, Pin Hole, Drawing, Soft Focus, Fish Eye (photos only), plus new Sparkle (photos only) and Watercolour
• Beauty Mode for hiding unwanted blemishes
• Intelligent Auto Mode (i-Auto) and AF Tracking for easy setting and focussing
• Face Detection and Shadow Adjustment Technology for capturing people's faces just as you want them
• Pet Detection Mode for automatically capturing dog's or cat's faces when they look at the camera
• Scene Mode for automatic settings that suit specific conditions (e.g., Landscape, Night)
• In-Camera Panorama for quick and easy panorama shots
• Built-in flash
Storage & Sharing
• 3.0î 920,000 dot Super Precision HyperCrystal III LCD for TOUGH, generating clearer images and reducing reflection even in direct sunlight
• SDHC and SDXC memory card compatible***
• Photo Surfing and [ib] software for browsing, organising and viewing images by person, place, location or event
Connectivity
• Eye-Fi Card compatibility for automatic wireless uploading of images to a website or PC
• HDMI technology for controlling your camera from one remote when it's connected to HD equipment
Other
• USB charging