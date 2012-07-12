Nikon working on super telephoto 800mm lens

Nikon's prototype 800mm lens will be on display at Photokina in September

Nikon has announced the development of a new fixed focal length super telephoto lens for its full-frame cameras.

The AF-S lens features a bright aperture of f/5.6 and a VR (Vibration Reduction) system which is designed to be fully compatible with the autofocus system of all Nikon FX-format (full frame) cameras.

Designed with sports, news and wildlife photographers in mind, it will boast the longest focal length of any Nikkor autofocus lens. It will also be dust and water resistant.

A prototype of the new lens will be on display to professional photographers at the Open Golf Championship this month, of which Nikon is an official sponsor.

Lens production

It will also be on display at Photokina 2012, the world's largest photography trade show, taking place in September in Cologne.

The total number of Nikkor lenses produced reached 70 million earlier this year. Three FX cameras have also been announced in 2012, the professional D4, the Nikon D800 and Nikon D800E.

It is not known how much the new 800mm lens will cost when it is released, neither is an availability date.