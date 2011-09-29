Nikon apologises for Facebook camera gaffe

It can be a tricky balance, keeping your Facebook community on side, but Nikon USA appears to have fallen foul of several users after a particular post has causen uproar.

Normally, any brand would be delighted to see such engagement from a single post, at last count it had been shared 1,072 times, commented on 2,703 times and "liked" 1,618 times by a community of over 840,000 likers.

But it would appear that the majority of those commenting and sharing were not happy with what the post said.

It read: "A photographer is only as good as the equipment he uses, and a good lens is essential to taking good pictures!" before asking users to share their favourite Nikkor lenses.

Apology given

This caused a sensation as Nikon was lambasted for suggesting that it was equipment which produced good photographs, and not the skill of the photographer involved.

Since then, users were met with stony silence after the news began to spread about the post across the internet. This afternoon, a fresh post apologising for the previous status was posted.

"We know some of you took offence to the last post, and we apologise, as it was not our aim to insult any of our friends. Our statement was meant to be interpreted that the right equiupment can help you capture amazing images," the post read.

The incident serves as a warning to other manufacturers about getting it right when it comes to social media.

Nikon's major rival Canon has a Facebook page with over 500,000 fans but leaves it up to the community to make posts, failing to make a single post on the page since it has launched.