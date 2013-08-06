Nikon announces new advanced compact cameras

The Nikon Coolpix S6600 comes in a number of exciting colours... including this purple number.

Nikon has announced two new Coolpix compact cameras for its line-up. The Coolpix S6600 features a vari-angle LCD screen and built-in Wi-Fi, while the Coolpix L620 features a 16x optical zoom.

Some interesting new technologies can be found on the Coolpix S6600. Along with the vari-angle screen, which is designed to help compose images from awkward angles, especially self-portraits, Gesture Control is now included to make taking shots even quicker.

Gesture Control allows you to shoot stills and video or control the zoom function with a swipe of the hand when the camera is in self-portrait mode.

The S6600 features a 16 million pixel backlit CMOS sensor with 12x optical zoom. As is pretty much standard by now, full HD movie recording is also available.

Fun

Keen to appeal to the Instagram generation, Nikon has included a Quick Effect mode for applying a special effect after a shot has been taken. 30 different effects and 18 scene modes are included, along with Easy Panorama.

Next up, the L620 features an 18 million pixel CMOS BSI sensor as well as a 14x optical zoom lens. Other specifications include AA battery compatability, creative effects and Full HD movies.

The Nikon Coolpix S6600 price will be £199.99/US$305/AU$340. The Nikon Coolpix L620 price will also be £199/US$305/AU$340 Both are expected to be available from early September.