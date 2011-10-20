New Lomo La Sardina colour ways

Lomography has launched two new special edition versions of its La Sardina camera, which will now be available in metal for the first time.

The blinged up "Caviar" La Sardina looks like it wouldn't be out of place on the arm of a rapper, and is coated in brass and covered with engravings.

Meanwhile, the La Sardina Pattern edition feature four new designs featuring geometric patterns.

The original La Sardina camera was announced back in June. The camera features a wide angle 22mm f/1.8 fixed focal length lens, and can be accessorised with the "Fritz the Blitz" flash, which Lomo claims is its most powerful to date.

More designs

Originally available in four designs, at the time of launch, Lomo claimed that there would be "1000" more to come, so it's likely we could see even more crazy colour combinations.

Lomography cameras are analogue, with La Sardina accepting standard 35mm film and, like all Lomography cameras, is characterised by the "lo-fi" look the resulting pictures have.

Light leaks, flare and ghosting are all to be expected from Lomo cameras, which users say add to the charm.

Most Lomo cameras are constructed from plastic, however the Caviar editon is available in either "Czar" or "Beluga" designs, both are covered in brass. La Sardina Caviar UK price is £149. The Pattern editions range from £55-£99, depending on the pattern.

Lomography has a range of other analogue cameras available, including the Sprocket Rocket, Diana F+ and LC-A+.