Leica V-Lux 4 superzoom unveiled

Pitched as an alternative to the DSLR, the Leica V-Lux 4 is a bridge camera with an impressive 24x optical zoom, offering 25-600mm equivalent in 35mm terms.

Throughout this zoom range, the compact camera manages to maintain an f/2.8 constant aperture, making it ideal for shooting in low light conditions. An integrated optical image stabiliser also helps to reduce blur caused by camera shake.

The Leica V-Lux 4 was announced at Photokina 2012, alongside the Leica D-Lux 6, Leica M and Leica M-E, and Leica S and new lenses.

New processor

Leica's V-Lux 4 features a 12 million pixel CMOS sensor, which combines with a new processor to offer high ISO shooting all the way up to ISO 6400. Full HD video recording is also available.

A 1.4 million pixel electronic viewfinder offers a 100 per cent field of view, along with dioptre correction. On the back of the camera is a 3-inch, 460,000 pixel resolution LCD screen, which is fully articulated for shooting from awkward angles.

Supplied with the camera is a copy of Adobe Photoshop Lightroom 4, which can be used for editing and managing images.

Price and availability

The Leica V-Lux 4 price will be £690 (around $1,120), with a release date of November 2012.