Incoming: Nikon D3 SLR arriving Thursday

The teaser ad posted on Nikon's Japanese website gives certain clues as to the technical specs... 9 is likely to mean 9fps, and 51 the number of autofocus points

Hot on the heels of the news of the Canon EOS 40D yesterday, Nikon looks set to bring out its SLR rival later this week.

Rumours suggest the Nikon D3 will feature a 3-inch LCD screen, 9fps continuous shooting, live LCD preview and 51 autofocus points - higher than the 45 featured in the 21-megapixel Canon EOS-1DS Mark III launched yesterday.

Nikon Japan has posted a teaser ad on its website, fuelling rumours that a launch is imminent.

Nikon has also invited us to a breakfast briefing this Thursday, 23 August. So we'll soon know if the D3 rumours are true or not.