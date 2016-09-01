GoPro will finally show us its drone on September 19

After what feels like an eternity under wraps - with a delay, to boot - GoPro is finally ready to unveil its Karma drone later this month.

The action camera company teased its plans today on Twitter, promising that "change is in the air" on September 19, alongside a video short presumably shot with the Karma.

Originally slated for release earlier this year, the Karma was pushed back to the holidays following a rough financial quarter.

Since then, GoPro has been tight-lipped about the Karma - save for a few teaser videos shot using the drone when it was announced last fall.

While not confirmed, it's possible that GoPro might also unveil the Hero 5 this month. Like the Karma, the next entry in GoPro's Hero camera lineup is also expected out by the end of the year - that, and we've seen a few details start to leak recently.

Drones and action cams aren't the only projects on GoPro's docket for the remainder of the year. The company's six-camera VR setup - the GoPro Omni - ships later this week, though it may cost you a pretty penny.