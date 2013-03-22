Fuji launches ultra zoom bridge camera with Wi-Fi

Fujifilm has introduced a new bridge camera, the Finepix S8400W, featuring a 44x optical zoom.

The S8400W's wireless feature means that you can transfer images and videos from the camera to smartphones, tablets and computers.

One of the key features of the S8400W is its huge 44x optical zoom, which offers a 35mm equivalent range of 24-1056mm. It also boasts a fast starting aperture of f/2.9 at the widest point of the lens, rising up to f/6.5 at the telephoto end. Optical Image Stabilisation is designed to reduce blur caused by camera shake.

The lens on this camera features 17 elements in 12 groups and combines aspherical and ED elements to help reduce aberrations. A super macro mode is included to get as close as 1cm from the subject.

Speed

A 16 million pixel 1/2.3 inch CMOS sensor is included, along with the ability to shoot at sensitivities up to ISO 12800. Autofocusing can be achieved at 0.3 seconds, while a start-up time of 1 second and a 0.5 second interval between shots is also promised.

Full HD video recording is available, with the ability to capture movies at 60fps with stereo sound and slow-motion capture at 480fps.

An electronic viewfinder can be used to compose images, along with a 3 inch 460k dot LCD screen.

A number of artistic digital filters can be used on photos, including Pop Colour, Toy Camera, Miniature, Partial Colour and Cross Screen.

The Fujifilm S8400W price is yet to be confirmed, but it will be available for sale from May 2013.