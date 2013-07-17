Fuji announces firmware to boost AF performance of CSCs

Fuji is promising faster autofocus performance with its new firmware

A new firmware update will be available to download for Fuji's X-Pro1 and Fuji X-E1 interchangeable lens cameras.

The new update boasts improvements in AF speed when using most existing XF lenses, including the 18-55mm f/2.8-4 "kit lens" included with the X-E1.

In addition, a focus peak highlight function, features which are already found on the Fujifilm X100S and X20 have been added via this firmware. This assists accurate and sensitive manual focusing my enhancing the outline of your subject during high contrast situations.

There's also been an improvement made to magnification during manual focus. Now you can press a dial to activate image magnification using manual focusing and the camera will alternate between 3x and 10x, whichever direction you turn.

Algorithm

Fuji says that the focus detection algorithm has also been improved for more accurate focus precision for low contrast subjects and scenes which contain horizontal stripes.

When recording videos, optical image stabilization has been improved for the 18-55mm f/2.8 lens.

To take advantage of the improvements the new firmware upgrade offers, it can be downloaded from July 29th for free from the Fuji website.

You will need to upgrade the firmware on any XF lenses to fully benefit from the enhancements.