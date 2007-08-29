Eight new Nikon Coolpix compact cameras

Nikon's Coolpix range of digital compact cameras has been bolstered by the arrival of eight new models.
The new arrivals were launched at the IFA 2007 technology show in Berlin today, and totally overhaul Nikon's range of compacts for the autumn.
Topping the range is the 12.1-megapixel P5100 (£299), while the most interesting new feature in the line-up is the Wi-Fi capability of the S51c (£229). This allows you to upload your photos to Nikon's Picture Bank and notify friends of new pictures via email.
New Nikons in more detail:
Nikon Coolpix P5100
- 12.1 megapixels
- 1/1.72-inch RGB CCDUSB and PictBridge connectivity
- 3.5x Zoom-NIKKOR lens
- Four exposure modes
- Optical lens shift VR (Vibration Reduction)
- ISO 3200 capability
- Available September 2007, £299
Nikon Coolpix P50
- 8.1 megapixels
- VR image stabilisation
- Sensitivity up to ISO 2000
- Face-priority AF
- In-Camera Red-Eye Fix
- Available October 2007, £199
Nikon Coolpix S51c
- 8.1 megapixels
- VR image stabilisation
- ISO 1600 capability
- My Picturetown for wireless sharing
- Expansive 3.0-inch LCD monitor
- Wi-Fi connectivity
- Available September 2007, £229
Nikon Coolpix S51
- 8.1 megapixels
- VR image stabilisation
- ISO 1600 capability
- Expansive 3.0-inch LCD monitor
- Available September 2007, exclusive to Jessops, Price TBA
Nikon Coolpix S700
- 12.1 megapixels
- VR image stabilization
- ISO 3200 capability
- Large 2.7-inch LCD monitor
- Available October 2007, Price TBA
Nikon Coolpix S510
- 8.1 megapixels
- VR image stabilisation
- ISO 2000 capability for extended shooting range
- Available September 2007 exclusive to John Lewis, £199
Nikon Coolpix L15
- 8 megapixels
- VR image stabilisation
- Easy Auto mode and scene modes for carefree shooting
- Face-priority AF, In-Camera Red-Eye Fix and D-Lighting
- AA-size batteries for carefree shooting
- Available September 2007 exclusive to Jessops, Price TBA
Nikon Coolpix L14
- 7.1 megapixels
- New Easy Auto mode and scene modes for carefree shooting
- Face-priority AF, In-Camera Red-Eye Fix and D-Lighting
- Stop-Motion animation
- Available October 2007, £129