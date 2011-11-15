DxO Labs updates FilmPack

The new filmpack from DxO features 25 new presets

DxO has announced an update to FilmPack, its image enhancing software which can be used as a plugin for Photoshop, Lightroom and Aperture.

In the new pack 25 new creative presets have been included, with DxO claiming that they can "take users past what they could do with film".

Filmpack recreates the look of film, and uses sliders governing aspects such as saturation and grain to create effects. The new presets are featured on a new tab.

User's own presets can be easily shared, and the facility for importing new preset packs has also been enhanced.

New presets include vintage effects, colour nuances, sepia variations, partial desaturations, with each based on combinations of grain intensity, film style, vignetting and colour filters.

Workflow

Batch processing is also available for a speedier workflow. A personalised preset can be made by combining the colour settings of one film with the grain of another (along with several other possible combinations).

User Interface improvements have also been made, including resizing the preview thumbnail and a full screen view for better image review.

The interface also includes a resizeable filmstrip-style preview system to allow visualisation of different renderings before applying them to an image.

Available in two editions, Essential and Expert, with different numbers of film renditions and features available in both. Both editions are available as standalone applications along with plugins for Dx0 Optics Pro, Adobe Photoshop CS, Adobe Lightroom and Apple Aperture.

DxO FilmPack 3.1 UK price is £69 for the essential edition, or £99 for the Expert Edition. Users of DxO FilmPack 1 or 2 can upgrade for £39. Until December 24th, a special discount is available, see the DxO website for more details.