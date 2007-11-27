New Pentax K20D, K200D DSLRs on the way?

Pentax is rumoured to be prepping a successor to the popular Pentax K10D

Pentax could be about to introduce two new digital SLR cameras early next year, according to reports this morning.

In the run-up to the PMA '08 show in Las Vegas in January, Pentax is rumoured to be prepping the Pentax K20D and the Pentax K200D to replace the current Pentax K10D and Pentax K100D digital SLR models.

Each of the new digital SLR cameras will feature 'significant upgrades', according to Photographybay.

The Pentax K20D will reportedly boast a 14-megapixel CMOS image sensor alongside a 14-bit RAW A/D Processor, a 3-inch 'live view' LCD screen, and improved, built-in shake reduction, among other features.

The Pentax K200D is said to feature a 10-megapixel CMOS sensor from Sony, a PRIME 12-bit image processor, a 3fps shooting mode, 11 auto-focus points and possibly a 3-inch LCD screen.

Pentax wouldn't confirm on these rumours at this stage.