Canon's EOS M2 is an even more compact compact system camera

Minor changes to the design mean that the EOS M2 is 8% smaller than the EOS M

Canon has announced an update to the Canon EOS M, its first compact system camera, in the shape of the Canon EOS M2. The announcement appeared on Canon's Japanese website.

The Canon EOS M2 release date is set for mid-December 2013. However, the new Canon camera will only be available in China and Japan.

According to DPReview the new EOS M2 uses the same Hybrid CMOS II sensor as the Canon 100D/SL1 and this enables faster autofocusing than with the EOS M.

Redesign

In addition, the body gets a slight redesign making it 8% smaller than the previous model. Wi-Fi connectivity has also been added to speed image sharing and allow remote control via Canon's free EOS Remote app.

Like the Canon EOS M, the EOS 2 has an 18-million-pixel APS-C-size CMOS sensor and a native sensitivity range running up to ISO 12,800 (extendable to ISO 25,600). However, the maximum continuous shooting speed is 4.6fps (frames per second) rather than 4.3fps.

A Canon UK spokesperson has told TechRadar that the company currently has no plans to sell the Canon EOS M2 in Europe, but "distribution and demand will be constantly reviewed and the situation may change in the future."