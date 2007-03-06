Canon EOS 1D MkIII: price confirmed

The Canon EOS-1D Mark III will cost £3,050 but no availability date has yet been set

Canon has today confirmed the pricing of the 'world's fastest digital SLR' camera it launched a few weeks ago.

The Canon EOS 1D Mark III , which is aimed at professional photographers, will be priced at £3,050. The availability date is still to be confirmed.

The 10.1-megapixel EOS-1D Mark III can shoot 10 frames per second, with a maximum burst of 110 large JPEG images. It has a 3-inch LCD screen with Live Mode, as well as Canon's EOS integrated cleaning system, 19 sensors and a ISO of 100-3200.

The Canon EOS-1D Mark III replaces the previous Mark II version, and has been completely redesigned following requests from photographers.