Canon adds ultra-small HD camcorder

Canon has joined the ranks of Sony and Panasonic by introducing an AVCHD high-definition camcorder to its line-up. The Canon HG10 allows home moviemakers to store up to 15 hours of high-definition video footage - the equivalent of recording onto 28 DVDs.

The HG10 is advertised as stylish and compact, and has both the looks and miniscule dimensions to back this up. In fact, the camcorder is among the smallest AVCHD models you can buy, with only Panasonic's recently-launched HDC-SD5 making a smaller impression in your jacket pocket.

It is equipped with a wide range of handy functions aimed at making shooting your videos a good deal easier, and incorporates a 2.7-inch widescreen LCD for framing and viewing your movies. A Quick Start mode reckons it'll have you recording in around one second. And there is a new Navigation Control Dial for making menu selections and reviewing your video clips.

The HG10 is also a 'Full HD' camcorder and via its CMOS video sensor is capable of capturing video at 1080i quality, which means a maximum resolution of 1,920 x 1080. An HDMI connection on the camcorder enables users to connect it to an HD Ready TV and enjoy the very best in image and audio quality.