Three launches unlimited PAYG data

Three has launched a new pay as you go deal which sees customers getting unlimited data for 30 days at a cost of £15.

The new deal comes just a few months after Three's decision to remove data caps from certain contract tariffs.

According to Three, the network wants to remove the stress of worrying about how much data you're using on your handset.

Still, £15 a month

As Three's Sales and Marketing Director, Marc Allera said, "We want to get people using their smartphones in the way they were designed to be used, and that means data."

A comment which flies in the face of T-Mobile's ill-advised claims that videos ought to be watched at home using Wi-Fi and not while you're out and about.

He continued, "More importantly, we want people to feel comfortable doing this without worrying about the cost. That's why the new offers include all-you-can-eat data along with a huge allowance of minutes and texts.

"Three's network was built for data, and it's the confidence in the strength of our 3G network that means we can introduce deals like this."

Unlimited data for £15 a month isn't bad, but you can get some pretty generous deals including 1GB plus calls and texts these days, so it's worth checking how much data you're really going to use before deciding that this is the most economical move for you.