Tell TechRadar: what's missing from the iPhone 5?

The iPhone 5 has already had a mixed reception, even among our tech experts: some of us think it's great, and some of us think it's an unimpressive update.
Many of you, it seems, are in the latter camp - so what did Apple miss?
Is the lack of NFC a deal-breaker, or were you holding out for iOS in 3D?
What features does the iPhone really need - and what's the great leap forwards Apple didn't make?
Let us know your suggestions (sensible ones) in the comments and we'll spec out the iPhone 5 that Apple didn't.