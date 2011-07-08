RIM crows about BlackBerry subscriber boost

More than a million people across Europe, the Middle East and Africa have become Blackberry subscribers in the past three weeks, according to RIM.

RIM broke the news on its official Twitter feed; a rare ray of sunshine on what has been widely described as a terrible period for the company.

"BlackBerry continues momentum across EMEA with 1 Million+ new subscribers added in less than 3 weeks," read the tweet.

Annus Horribilis

The company has been watching market share slip, and a response to a high profile anonymous open letter did little to ease the sense that all was not well at RIM.

That followed the announcement of a Q1 profit of £430 million – which fell short of the RIM's expectations.

Another million subscribers across EMEA will therefore come as a major relief for the company as it embarks on a massive campaign to sell its BlackBerry PlayBook tablet.

Via Reuters