Jesus spotted on mobile mast in Uganda

There are mobile phone masts all over the world. The odds on Jesus appearing on one near you are remote

Jesus Christ was rumoured to have appeared to a group of villagers in Gulu, Uganda on top of a mobile phone mast, The Daily Monitor is reporting.

"I saw Jesus standing on top of the mast. He was standing between two people and was putting on a white cloth. His hair was black," one witness claimed.

While the sighting came on the first day of lent, Ash Wednesday, The Daily Monitor reports local Muslims got caught up in the excitement as well.

A bishop in the area, Rev. Martin Luluga, said the alleged divine occurrence was complicated and refused to associate it with any religious significance.